Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,448. The stock has a market cap of $518.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 465.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

