CIBC Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$103.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$92.02.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.67. The stock has a market cap of C$113.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$75.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

