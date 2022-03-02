CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CIMDF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (Get Rating)

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property, and secured personal loans; unsecured personal and motor vehicle financing; credit cards and deposits; and wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, and internet banking services to individual customers.

