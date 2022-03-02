CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CIMDF stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.
About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (Get Rating)
