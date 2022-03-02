Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Shares Down 0.1%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

