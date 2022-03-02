Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 94,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 678,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 322,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

