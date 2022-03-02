Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,980,176. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

