Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,475,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $541,395. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

