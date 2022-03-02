Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,079 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,079 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $87,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colfax stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after purchasing an additional 379,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 605.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Colfax by 12.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.