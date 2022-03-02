Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.97.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
