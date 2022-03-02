Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 200,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,739,607 shares.The stock last traded at $8.03 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after buying an additional 996,480 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after buying an additional 3,017,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after buying an additional 1,766,908 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after buying an additional 1,939,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,216,000 after buying an additional 514,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

