Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives C$2,478.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,478.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,136.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2,164.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,158.47. The company has a market cap of C$45.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,601.10 and a 1 year high of C$2,385.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

