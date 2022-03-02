Contrasting Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) & Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Communications and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 77.29% 238.72% 31.38% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications and Vivendi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million ($1.50) -0.04 Vivendi $18.38 billion 0.74 $1.64 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivendi 0 3 12 0 2.80

Vivendi has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Vivendi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Vivendi beats Frontier Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Vivendi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ segment involves in publishing and distribution of premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels in France, Benelux, Poland, Central Europe, Africa and Asia, and production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. The Havas segment is a communications group spanning all the communications disciplines. The Editis segment encompasses selling and distribution of literature, educational and reference book. The Gameloft segment engages in creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment includes vivendi ticketing and live performances through olympia production, festival production, and the venues in Paris. The New Initiatives segment consists of dailymotion and Group Vivendi Africa. Th

