CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 2,419,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

