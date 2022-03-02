Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $530.73. 54,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,281. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.47. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

