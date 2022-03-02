Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

