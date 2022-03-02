Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 110,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,210. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

