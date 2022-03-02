Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Citigroup by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,156,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,850,000 after buying an additional 294,227 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 3,337,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,832,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

