Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 34,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,750. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

