Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

Shares of RY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.