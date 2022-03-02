Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VeriSign by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,740 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $38,525,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $216.04 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.55.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,689 shares of company stock worth $7,563,763 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

