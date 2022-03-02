Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) by 52,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.37% of AST SpaceMobile worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,931.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 78,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTS opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

