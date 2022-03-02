Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

