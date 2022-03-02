Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,083 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 53.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,155 shares of company stock worth $5,371,127. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.