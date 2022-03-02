Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth $15,563,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Datto by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,523 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSP shares. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

