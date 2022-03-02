Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

