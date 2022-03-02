Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CULP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Culp news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,122. Culp has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

