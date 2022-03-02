Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the highest is $56.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $257.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.80 million to $258.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.15 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,807.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,091 shares of company stock worth $108,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $701.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

