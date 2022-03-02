CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.28% of CyberOptics worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $275.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

