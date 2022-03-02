D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Down 87.3% in February

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get D and Z Media Acquisition alerts:

DNZ stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D and Z Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.