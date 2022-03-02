Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 237.9% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.34. 141,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.39. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $51,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.