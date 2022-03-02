Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 131.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $271.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.48. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

