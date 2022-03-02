Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ DH traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,840. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after buying an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.