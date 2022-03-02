DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $67.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 98,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,256. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

