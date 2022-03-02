DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

