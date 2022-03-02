Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($83.15) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.00 ($75.28).

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €1.08 ($1.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.13 ($51.83). 2,275,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.06). The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

