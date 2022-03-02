DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM opened at $408.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 263.49, a PEG ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total value of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,904 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,340 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 136.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 101,525.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

