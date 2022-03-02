DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,087,969 shares.The stock last traded at $6.29 and had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

