DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $314.05 million and $2.09 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00229499 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

