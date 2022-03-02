Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 314,925 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.94% of Ambac Financial Group worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Trick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

