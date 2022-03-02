Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 14,521 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,007,730,000 after buying an additional 854,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,653 shares of company stock worth $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.73. 214,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,365. The stock has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.