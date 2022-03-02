Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IGSB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 240,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $55.00.
