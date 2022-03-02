Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 82,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 184,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,859. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

