Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 966 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

