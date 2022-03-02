Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases Shares of 60,311 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,000. CME Group comprises 1.3% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $237.94. 39,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.17.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

