Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $17.57 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and $674.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00256641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001328 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

