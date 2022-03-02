Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.42. The stock had a trading volume of 167,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,878. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

