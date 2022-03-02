DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $127.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTE shares. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $313,281 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 976,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,258. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

