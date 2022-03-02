Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.27 or 0.06737007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,899.01 or 0.99335391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

