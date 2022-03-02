Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $114.60 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

