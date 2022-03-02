Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

