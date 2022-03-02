Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $901,297.80.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.